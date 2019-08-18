Kudlow: Trump ‘Wants to Take a Look’ at Buying Greenland

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow acknowledged President Donald Trump wanted “to take a look” at buying Greenland.

Kudlow said, “It’s developing. We’re looking at it, we don’t know.”

He added, “Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there. They’ve got a lot of valuable minerals. I don’t want to predict an outcome, I’m just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look.”

