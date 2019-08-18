Lewandowski on Senate Bid: If I Run, ‘I’m Going to Win’

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Sunday discussed a potential 2020 U.S. Senate run to replace Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

Lewandowski, who has previously said he would “destroy” Shaheen, doubled down while speaking with New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis, saying it is time to send Shaheen “back to New Hampshire.”

“We’re going to think about it,” Lewandowski stated. “But if I get into this race I’m going to win, and I’m going to beat Jeanne Shaheen, who voted against [Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch]. She voted against Kavanagh. She voted to continue to fund sanctuary cities. Those aren’t the values of the people of New Hampshire. So if I get into this race I think I can beat her.”

He later added, “I believe in term limits. And I think we should send Jeanne Shaheen back to New Hampshire.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent