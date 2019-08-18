Scaramucci: Trump Is a ‘Clear and Present Danger to the American Society’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called President Donald Trump “a clear and present danger to the American society.”

Scaramucci said, “We recognize that the president is a clear and present danger to the American society and American culture. There are many people inside the White House and cabinet, I would ask the left to less create an off ramp for those people because we are trying to deprogram people from a cult, one of the first things you have to do is allow them to change your mind. And you have to allow them to have the space to change her mind. So me, it was a very gradual process where they can be critical of me for that. I frankly owned that. But trust me, there’s a ton of people inside the White House, inside the government, up on Capitol Hill to feel the exact same way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN