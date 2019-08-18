Stacey Abrams: Racist Trump ‘Does Not Value Humanity’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams accused President Donald Trump of not just being a racist but also someone who “doesn’t value humanity.”

Abrams said, “I have said many times he is racist. More importantly, he does not value Americans and he does not value humanity. That should be more disturbing to everyone than the title we subscribe to him.”

