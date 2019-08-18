Yang: Universal Basic Income Will Cause Americans to ‘Work Even Harder’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang said his proposal to provide a universal basis income will mean “Americans will work even harder.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: And part of your solution is to give everyone a thousand dollars a month. This is a universal basil- basic income. It’s been supported by Mark Zuckerberg, other entrepreneurs. But how do you actually say that this is going to incentivize people to work? Isn’t the American dream about working hard to achieve something not a government handout?

YANG: Well, Americans will work even harder when they get the resources in place to actually get ahead. This is the trickle up economy from our people, families and communities up. It will create over two million new jobs in our communities because the money will go right into local mainstream businesses, to car repairs, daycare expenses, Little League sign ups. And that’s where the economic value needs to go in order to create jobs where people live and work.