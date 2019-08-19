Ilhan Omar: Trump Wants to Pit Muslims, Jewish Americans Against Each Other

Monday at a press conference in St. Paul, MN, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump tweeting that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) should be denied entry into Israel was the president attempting to “pit Muslims and Jewish Americans against each other.”

Omar said, “We know Donald Trump would love nothing more than to use this issue to pit Muslims and Jewish Americans against each other. The Muslim community and the Jewish community are being othered and made into the boogeyman by this administration. But as we will hear today, people of all different fates are coming together to speak up against the status quo in the region. I’m grateful for the solidarity shown by so many of my colleagues in Congress. I understand and appreciate the calls for members to avoid traveling to Israel and until Rashida and I are allowed to go without condition.”

