Jill Biden: You May Like Another Candidate Better, But You Have to Beat Trump, and ‘Maybe You Have to Swallow a Little Bit’

While speaking in New Hampshire on Monday, former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden told voters that they may like other candidates and think they’re better on an issue like health care, “but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election.”

Biden said, “[Y]our candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election. And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘Okay, I sorta personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

