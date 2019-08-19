Rep. Cohen: Trump Is a ‘Paranoid, Delusional Individual’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) accused President Donald Trump of being a “paranoid, delusional individual.”

When asked about gun control legislation passing, Cohen said, “It takes a new president. It takes a new Senate Majority leader. It takes people of the country coming to grips with the fact that we have a leader who is not capable of leading this country. The economy is in danger because the president has no clue. He doesn’t have an economist. He’s got a TV commentator. They don’t know what to do.”

He continued, “I’ve been with some of the leaders around the world in the last several months, and they are pretty much the folks I’ve been with, and they are top financial people concerned about the United States going it alone with the tariffs on China that they think will harm the world economy, rather than acting in concert with our allies, and they have no faith in Trump, and I have no faith in Trump.”

He added, “Truth of the matter is, my father was a psychiatrist. I think about him often, and I think he should be here today rather than me, because when you listen to that previous report you had, that’s a paranoid, delusional individual, blaming even Fox News and the media for the problems with the economy and saying everything’s fine and everything’s wonderful. There is an interview I just read back from 1990 where Trump cavalierly said depressions occur in the economy on a regular basis and there is not much you can do about them. Well, he can’t do much about anything.”

