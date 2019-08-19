Scaramucci Calls on GOP to Break From Trump: ‘You Have to Break for Your Children’

During Monday’s “New Day” on CNN, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on members of the GOP to break away from President Donald Trump.

Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch,” predicted Trump “pulls the plug” on his 2020 campaign as a result of his low approval ratings, saying Republicans need to break from him so they can offer “a viable candidate” in 2020.

“I think he pulls the plug,” Scaramucci told host Alisyn Camerota. “But what we have to do right now, is you have to offer Republicans a viable candidate. And you also have to offer them an offramp because it’s tough. You’re sitting there. You want to be loyal. I was on your show a few weeks ago. You asked would I break from the president if he continued the with some of the rhetoric that many people in and outside the White House that are Republicans think are racially divided. I’m not calling the president racist.”

“Yes, I would break,” he continued. “You have to break for your children. I have five children. You can’t have the social fabric of the United States disintegrate over one man.”

