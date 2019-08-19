Stacey Abrams: ‘Voter Fraud Is a Myth, It Does Not Exist — But Voter Suppression Is Real’

Monday on “CBS This Morning,” failed 2018 Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed the possibility that voter fraud exists and argued voter suppression was the real issue.

According to Abrams, although voter identification laws seem “perfectly normal,” she argued that they were used to suppress the vote.

“First of all, voter fraud is a myth,” she said. “It does not exist. People are not putting on fake mustaches trying to vote twice. But voter suppression is real. We know voter ID laws seem perfectly normal. If you lived in Alabama when they passed their voter ID law, they shut down two-thirds of the organizations, the DMVs in black communities so that the very people that needed IDs could not get them. If you live in Indiana and they move your polling place to Hamilton County outside of the bounds of the city, if you didn’t have a car, you couldn’t get to vote. We have to recognize, that again, these laws seem very basic. But the application and the implication is that your vote doesn’t matter.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor