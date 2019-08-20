Booker: Jill Biden’s Voting Advice ‘Kind of Frightening’ – ‘Biden Should Be Worried’ About Polls

On Tuesday’s “CNN Tonight,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s advice to primary voters “is kind of frightening advice” and that fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden “should be worried” about the polls.

Booker said, “Well, first and foremost, that is kind of frightening advice to me. You know, Democrats, we shouldn’t modulate our values or try to triangulate our policy positions based upon what some pundits say is electability. … We need a movement election.”

He added, “[A]s far as polling right now, I think Joe Biden should be worried. Because in my lifetime, I don’t think, well before Carter, we haven’t had a person who was leading in the polls this far out who’s ever gone on to be president from our party.”

