Delaney: Other Dem Candidates Running on ‘Impossible Promises and Fairy-Tale Economics’

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), a 2020 presidential hopeful, on Tuesday discussed the field of presidential candidates, saying most of his opponents are running on “impossible promises and fairy-tale economics” — a sentiment he has previously shared regarding Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Delany said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the country needs “new ideas.” He added that the American public should know how proposed plans will be paid for and accomplished.

“I think where I’m different than a lot of people running — there’s a whole bunch of people running, as I say, on impossible promises, fairy-tale economics. And then there’s people running — and I think the vice president is in this category, saying, ‘Hey, everything is fine, business as usual. We just need to continue what we’re doing.’ I don’t necessarily subscribe to that.”

He continued, “We need some new ideas as to how to reshape this economy to help workers. So, that’s where I think I’m different. I’ve got a whole bunch of new ideas, but the ideas work. I tell people I’m going to pay for them. I had the only bipartisan climate bill in the whole Congress, it was a completely new idea. So, those are the kind of things where I think I’m very different.”

