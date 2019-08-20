Hogan Gidley: Reps. Omar, Tlaib ‘Are Clearly Against the Existence of Israel’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) “are clearly against the existence of Israel.”

Gidley said, “Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are the face of the Democratic Party, and their anti-Semitic comments, their anti-Semitic social media posts, their anti-Semitic relationships should be condemned at all levels. They are the face not only of the Democratic Party but the BDS movement which is designed by terrorists for terrorists, for the annihilation of Israel and her people. This is disgusting behavior.”

He continued, “You’ll notice Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib did not call out aid for Saudi Arabia or Egypt, they called on the refusal of aid to the only Jewish state, the only democracy, our strongest ally in the region in Israel. We’ve got to get past this and Democrats at all levels, whether it’s Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, or the myriad of candidates running for president of the United States on the Democrat side, have to join together and condemn this type of hatred toward Israel.”

He added, “These two women are clearly against the existence of Israel.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN