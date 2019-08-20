Mazie Hirono: ‘There Is Going to Be a New Arms Race’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said since President Donald Trump has pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, which now allows for missile tests, “there is going to be a new arms race.”

Hirono said, “The president’s unilateral decision to get out of the INF means there is going to be a new arms race and already you saw that with the testing of the missiles off the coast of California. And so you think that China and Russia are not paying attention? They are going to begin to do these intermediate missile testings themselves. Do we need that at a time when the tensions are already high between our country and China as well as Russia? No. This is not what we need. We need to be looking for diplomatic ways to tamp down the tensions that are arising all around the globe, thanks to this president’s unilateral actions pulling us out of all kinds of agreements and treaties including by the way as you well know the Iran nuclear treaty.”

