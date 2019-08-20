Scarborough on Biden’s First Political Ad: ‘Reaganesque Vision of Where This Country Can Be’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough praised 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s first political ad, which was released Tuesday.

According to Scarborough, the former vice president’s ad provided a “hopeful” and “Reaganesque vision” of where the United States can be.

“[I]f politics is all about contrast, and it usually is when you’re going up against an incumbent, it’s about contrast, then there’s a great contrast there,” Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “You have a very hopeful, almost Reaganesque vision of where this country can be. You see a lot of smiles. You see a lot of hugs.”

He added, “It’s quite a contrast with Donald Trump.”

Brzezinski agreed with Scarborough, saying Biden’s ad “harkened back” to the positives of the Obama administration without depending on them.

“I liked it a lot,” she stated. “I think it harkened back to some of the positives of the Obama era but it didn’t depend on them and he stood up for his administration in the ad.”

