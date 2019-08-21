CNN’s Borger: Trump’s ‘Mommy Should Have Told Him She Loved Him a Little Bit More’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network chief political analyst Gloria Borger said President Donald Trump’s “mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more,” an apparent jab at Trump saying he was “the chosen one” to deal with China on trade.

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “I am the chosen one,’ he said and that comes after the president re-tweeted a conspiracy theorist radio host who said that he is like the second coming. So what do you make of all of this?”

Borger said, “I think maybe his mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more. I don’t know. It is hard — it is hard to know what to make of this. Some people will say, as Trump says, ‘Oh, I was only joking when I said all of that stuff.’ But the truth of the matter is that he does this all of the time, and talks about how wonderful he is, and if you recall during his speech at the convention when he talked about the problems the country was facing he was saying only I can fix it.”

She added, “So this is a familiar refrain from Donald Trump, who is not shy about telling us that he is the best person in the world for any job.”

