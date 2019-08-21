CNN’s Wajahat Ali: Trump, White Supremacists Are ‘Coming for All of Us’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” network contributor Wajahat Ali criticized President Donald Trump by saying he was more than just racist but an antisemitic white supremacist as well.

Ali warned that “white supremacists” were “coming for all us,” and added that Trump would not win.

“What I’m telling everyone today is a very radical idea that Donald Trump is a racist president,” Ali said. “He’s also an antisemitic president. He promotes white supremacist talking points and what I want to tell all my Jewish cousins from other mothers is that the Muslims are with you, and we see through this. We’re not going to let him use Jews and Israel and antisemitism as a wedge to divide us along religious and racial lines. We’re in this together. We know he attacks black women, Muslims, women, Latinos, immigrants, and Jews and we know that white supremacists are the number-one domestic terror threat in America coming for all of us.

“We’re going unite. We’re going to have our disagreements about Israel. That’s fine. But we’re going to unite against the common threat that is coming against all of us which is white supremacy and Donald Trump, you will not win,” he added.

