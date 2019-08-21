GOP Rep. Aderholt: ‘Growing Sector’ Within Democratic Party of Those Not in Support of Israel

Earlier this week during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) reacted to the responses from Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after being denied entry into Israel, and Tlaib having refused a waiver granted by the Israeli government to visit her grandmother in the West Bank.

Aderholt expressed his skepticism over Tlaib’s grandmother visit claim and noted that those who are not in support of Israel was on the rise in the Democratic Party.

“To me, it looked very hollow in her reasoning or in her argument,” he said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “She didn’t really care about her grandmother it seems to be, or at least she was using that as a cover-up as why she wanted to go. It’s just a bizarre thing, and I think the Democrats are going to have a real tough issue working through this because you have a lot of members of Congress on the Democrat side who have been very supportive of Israel. And I’m quick to say that, just like there’s a lot of Republicans. But clearly, it is a growing sector within the Democrat Party who absolutely are not as supportive of Israel as they once were.”

The Alabama Republican said even with President Donald Trump’s effort to make these and other members of “The Squad” the face of the Democratic Party, it was something that the members of “The Squad” were doing on their own.

“You said Trump was going to make that happen. I think they’re doing a good job of that themselves,” Aderholt said. “They are setting themselves apart as the face of the Democratic Party I think pretty well. I don’t think Trump is going to have to do very much to communicate that line of thinking. They are certainly trying their best, and you not only have those two members of Congress, but you also have AOC and the congresswoman from Massachusetts that’s also involved with them.”

