Scarborough: Trump Questioning Jewish Loyalty Similar to How German Nazis Attacked Jews

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump allegedly questioning the knowledge and loyalty of Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats.

Scarborough said Trump’s remarks are similar to how Jews have been attacked for “decades” and “generations,” including by Nazi Germany.

“Donald Trump is actually attacking Democratic congresswomen for being antisemitic when he has trotted out antisemitic tropes throughout his entire political campaign,” Scarborough declared.

He continued after pointing out how one of Trump’s attacks on Hillary Clinton was about her taking “Jewish Money,” stating, “That lies right at the heart of antisemitic tropes. Again, for decades, for generations, for centuries, for centuries, this is exactly how Jews have been attacked not only in the Soviet Union but in Germany, across the world, that they are quote, insufficiently loyal.”

