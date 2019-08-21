Trump: Denmark’s Prime Minister’s Comments Were ‘Nasty’ — You Can’t Treat the U.S. Like They Did Under Obama

Wednesday on the White House lawn before leaving for an event in Kentucky, President Donald Trump defended canceling his upcoming meeting with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen because she said the idea of selling Greenland was “an absurd discussion.”

Trump said, “I looked forward to going, but I thought that the prime minister’s statement that it was absurd that it was an absurd ides was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do is say we wouldn’t be interested. We can’t treat the United States the way they treated us under Obama. I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something.”

He added, “She’s not talking to me. She’s talking to the United States of America. You don’t talk to the United States that way. At least under me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN