WH Spox Gidley: Trump Told the NRA He Wants ‘Meaningful Background Checks’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stated that President Trump “was very clear” that he wants “meaningful background checks” during his discussion with the NRA.

Gidley said, “I was in that meeting where the president spoke with Wayne LaPierre, and the president was very clear about what he wanted moving forward, and that is meaningful background checks.”

