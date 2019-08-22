CNN’s Navarro: Trump Is ‘President Loco’

CNN commentator and avid Never-Trumper Ana Navarro on Thursday ripped President Donald Trump, calling him the United States under his leadership an international “laughingstock.”

Navarro called Trump crazy in Spanish and said what is going on in the country is “beyond not being normal.”

“I just came back from 17 days abroad,” Navarro told CNN’s “New Day.” “We are the laughing stock internationally. You can’t go anywhere without people saying, ‘What is wrong with Trump? What is wrong with America? Have Americans lost their mind that they have this president?’ I mean, this — this fight with Denmark, an ally, over buying Greenland — this is insane.”

Navarro then switched to speaking Spanish, saying, “El presidente de los estados unidos está loco. President loco,” which translates to: “The president of the United States is crazy. Crazy president.”

