Dem Rep. Connolly: ‘Eats Away’ at Trump That Obama ‘Added Luster to the Presidency’

Thursday on CNN’s “Right Now,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said President Donald Trump criticizes his predecessor former President Barack Obama because it “eats away” at Trump that Obama “added luster to the presidency.”

Keilar asked, “The president referenced former President Obama several times yesterday when he had this extended Q & A session on the south lawn with reporters. He blamed him on a variety of topics. He does this a lot, but there seemed to be this uptick of it yesterday. Why do you think he does that?

Connolly said, “Well, I think the contrast bothers him. President Obama was a historic figure. He comported himself for eight long years without scandal, without blemish. He comported himself in a respectful and dignified manner. He added luster to the presidency. Trump is the antithesis of all of that. He has degraded and debased the office of the president. He is held in contempt by most Americans in terms of his behavior. He can’t resist nasty tweets and bullying behavior. He’s anything but a model for parents to point to when raising your children ‘you can be like that.’ No parent is going to do that. I think that contrast just eats away at him.”

