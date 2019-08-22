Duffy: Trump’s Rhetoric and Tone Has ‘Turned Off’ Traditionally Republican Suburban Women

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Representative Sean Duffy (R-WI) stated that President Trump has done a good job getting union and rural votes, but he has a “real problem” with suburban women because “some of his rhetoric and his tone has turned off traditionally Republican-voting suburban women who are looking for another candidate.”

Duffy said, “President Trump…has done really well with union voters and rural voters. What’s remarkable is Donald Trump got 8% with the African-American vote…right now, his favorable rating is in the high 20s and low 30s. If he gets from 8% up to 20% in this election, I think the game is over in places like Wisconsin and Michigan. But President Trump’s real problem here is suburban women. And some of his rhetoric and his tone has turned off traditionally Republican-voting suburban women who are looking for another candidate. And I think if President Trump can keep those voters, those women on board, I think he wins re-election through the Rust Belt, but I think that is going to be a matter of who the Democratic candidate is going to be, and do they hate the Democratic candidate less than they hate Donald Trump?”

