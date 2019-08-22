Mo Brooks: Islam’s ‘Growing Influence’ Within Democrat Ranks Fueling Party’s Anti-Israel, Anti-Jewish Views

Wednesday during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) weighed in anti-Israel overtures coming from within the Democratic Party, primarily from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

The Alabama Republican observed there was indeed a trend, which defies the once-bipartisan support for the long-time U.S. ally.

“There, of course, is a lot of controversy,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Usually, there is not much controversy with respect to Israel. Usually, the United States Congress is overwhelmingly close to 100%, if not 100%, in support of recognizing Israel as a long-term American ally, and that we have a mutual defense relationship. Unfortunately, we now have people in the United States Congress who view Israel as an enemy, and that makes for an entirely different mix of conversation.”

Brooks attributed the Democratic Party’s overall trend to Islam, which is the religion practiced by both Omar and Tlaib.

“There is, and I think it’s based on the growing influence of the Islamic religion in the Democratic Party ranks,” he said. “Keep in mind – Muslims more so than most people have great animosity towards Israel and the Jewish faith. And as you have more and more Muslims in the United States, as they gain greater and greater influence in elections, particularly in Democratic Party primaries – then you’re going to see more and more people like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and company that are anti-Israel, and that brings an entirely different viewpoint into the United States Congress.”

“I think you’re going to see this influence in the Democratic Party grow and grow and grow over time but ultimately become the dominant influence within the Democratic Party, where the Democratic Party will become very strongly anti-Jewish and anti-Israel,” Brooks added.

