MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: Trump’s ‘War with Denmark’ Shows He Is ‘Heading Up Skyward in the Craziness Department’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews described President Donald Trump as “heading up skyward in the craziness department.”

Matthews said, “He wants to fight with everybody, including the quiet, American-loving Danes.”

He continued, “I think going to war with Denmark is still freaking news. I’m sorry. It still makes my list. This is like a Mel Brooks movie.”

He added, “He wants to go to war over Greenland if you wrote this description in Hollywood, nobody would buy it.”

Matthews concluded, “If we were in a hospital and a good nurse or doctor we would have a chart with a very strong diagonal line heading up skyward in the craziness department.”

