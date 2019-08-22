Schiff: Our Allies Will Wonder if Trump Was ‘a Bout of Insanity’ or ‘Recurring Virus’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) during Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC revealed that after recently meeting with some of the country’s allies overseas that President Donald Trump will have done some “damage” to the United States’ reputation.

According to Shiff, our allies will wonder if Trump’s election was “a bout of insanity” or a “recurring virus that can come back.”

MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle asked Schiff about his recent trip overseas, questioning if the “damage” done by Trump can be repaired.

“[S]ome damage I think can be readily repaired,” Schiff replied. “But the biggest, longest-standing damage is the fact that the rest of the world will wonder when Donald Trump is gone whether this was a bout of temporary insanity on the part of the American voter or whether this is a recurring virus that can come back.”

He continued, “I think the size of his repudiation will be important to restore credibility around the world that this is a passing phase much like Britain’s Brexit.”

