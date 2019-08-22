Swalwell: Trump So Alienating Our Allies They Might Not Help Us If America Is Attacked

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was so aliening our allies, as evidenced by his back-and-forth with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, they might not help America if we are attacked.

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “I want to ask you about the G7. The president is heading to France after several days of stirring up controversy on the international stage before he even arrives. What impact will that have on the president’s ability to work with global leaders during what are really high-stakes meetings?”

Swalwell said, “We need friends in the world. Today, if there was to be an attack on America or one of the America’s interesting, I’m not sure we would have the same friends across the world lining up to go to conflict or to help defend the United States. The Danish, for example, they went with us into the last two conflicts. Whether you agreed with the conflicts or not, in Iraq and Afghanistan, they served side by side with American soldiers. We continue to alienate our friends. Also, as you look at the programs in Europe, where they take care of people through health care, education, access to skills, they don’t spend as much on defense. I think it’s an opportunity for us to realize we can have strength through partnerships, spend less on defense at home. But if he’s going to alienate us, we’ll have to spend more on our national defense, and that’s at the cost of education and health care.”

