Bennet: DNC’s Process ‘Stifling Debate’

While speaking on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated that the DNC’s process is “stifling debate” and allowing people to buy their way into the debates.

Bennet said, “The DNC process is stifling debate at a time when we need it most. We’re rewarding celebrity candidates with millions of Twitter followers, billionaires who buy their way onto the debate stage, and candidates who have been running for president for years.”

