CNN’s Navarro: Trump ‘Inspired a White Supremacist to Go Hunt Down Latinos’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network commentator Ana Navarro said President Donald Trump “inspired” the August 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, TX that killed 22 people.

Navarro said, “The biggest enemy is Donald Trump. He’s an enemy to sanity, he’s an enemy to stability. He’s an enemy to the American presidency. He’s an enemy of decency and of morality, and frankly, he’s an enemy of conservative and Republican principles, because if you are a Republican, you are a free trader. You are not for trade wars. You’re not for tariffs. You’re not for running a $1 trillion deficit. You’re not for antagonizing allies and coddling foes.”

She continued, “When you see a president who is using the bully pulpit of the presidency to attack other Americans, to break international relations, to cause an instability and chaos, and I think what he’s trying to do is distract us from the fact that he inspired a white supremacist to go hunt down Latinos, and that he capitulated to the NRA and that his economy is going so badly.”

She added, “He is trying to distract this, but his words have consequences, his tweets have consequences. He is being irresponsible, impulsive, ignorant, and short-sighted, and that has enormous consequences.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN