Dem Rep. Mucarsel-Powell: ‘I Cannot Believe’ We Are Having a Debate on Imprisoning Children in US

Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) on Friday criticized the Trump administration’s plan to hold migrant families at detention centers for more than the 20-day limit as a deterrent that would help alleviate overcrowding.

Mucarsel-Powell, an immigrant from Ecuador, told CNN’s “New Day” that she “cannot believe” there is a debate in the United States about if it is OK to “imprison children.”

“I cannot believe that we are actually having a debate on whether it is OK to imprison children in this country,” she said.

“There’s another side to the story,” Mucarsel-Powell added. “They’re opening detention facilities all over the country in rural areas, in places which are very difficult for immigration attorneys to go to. We have used other programs in the past under the Obama administration that worked very well. We can give these families monitoring devices, but this is, again, an attack on immigrant communities.”

