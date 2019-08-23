Dem Sen. Murphy: The White House Still Wants to Talk About Finding Common Ground on Background Checks

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that the White House is still saying “that they want to sit down and try to talk about whether there is some kind of common ground to find on background checks.”

Murphy said, “[T]he White House is still telling me that they want to sit down and try to talk about whether there is some kind of common ground to find on background checks. Maybe it’s not as far as I would like, but if we can at least get background checks extended to these gun shows and to some of these online sales, we will literally save lives. … I get it, that the football may be pulled out again as I run up to kick it this time, but I feel like I’ve got to at least give it a shot.”

