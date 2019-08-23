FNC’s Wallace: If Ginsburg Leaves, It’ll Make Kavanaugh Hearings ‘Look Like a Tea Party’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” FNC host Chris Wallace stated that if Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has to leave the court, the fight over her replacement would make the Kavanaugh hearings “look like a tea party.”

Wallace said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:15] “[W]e all wish her a long, happy, healthy life. I will say this though, and again, there’s no reason not to think that she won’t be on the court the first Monday in October, but if she were forced to step down, this would make the Kavanaugh hearing, the Gorsuch hearing, Clarence Thomas, it would make it look like a tea party.”

Wallace further stated that if Ginsburg left the court, his guess is that President Trump’s replacement for Ginsburg would be a woman.

