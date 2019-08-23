Maher: ‘I Love’ Warren, But I Don’t Want ‘Another George McGovern’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he loves 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), “some of her programs, let’s be honest, sound pretty socialist. I just don’t want another George McGovern.”

Maher said, “Elizabeth Warren, I mean, I love her, but I hear a lot of analysts say things like, we’ll lose 40 states. Elizabeth — that’s a 40-state loser election.”

He later added, “Americans don’t think that the economy that works for them is called socialism. … And some of her programs, let’s be honest, sound pretty socialist. I just don’t want another George McGovern.”

