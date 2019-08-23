Maher on David Koch: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the death of David Koch by saying, “I’m glad he’s dead.”

After making jokes about Koch, Maher said, “I know these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I’m sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled libertarian who believed in the free market. He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades, so f*ck him. The Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett