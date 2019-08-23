Nancy Pelosi Calls on Democrats to ‘Throw a Punch for the Children’

At DNC summer meeting, Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicts 2020 will be a "tough election." "You have to be ready to take a punch," she says. "And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch—for the children." https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/kFlfDBNIsq

Friday while speaking at a DNC summer meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats need to be ready to “throw a punch for the children,” during the 2020 elections.

Pelosi said, “For them, it’s about money. They’ll put up any amount of money to protect their investments of degrading the environment and the rest. Guns and all that.”

She continued, “So you have to be ready to take a punch. You’ve got to be ready to take a punch. And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch, for the children! Throw a punch for the children.”

She added, “So are we ready to win have we decided that we are going to debate our differences, unified behind our candidates? Are we going to strengthen our majority in the house? To win the United States Senate for the American people?”

