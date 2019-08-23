Scarborough: Republicans Will Suffer for Supporting Trump ‘for the Rest of Their Careers

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday addressed the use of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” arguing there is another side to it: Republicans “so overcome” by Trump that they defend him even when they know better.

Scarborough cited a tweet by National Review senior editor Jay Nordlinger explaining the other side of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

"Trump Derangement Syndrome," or "TDS," is used to describe people who are unreasonable in their opposition to Trump. Fair enough. But "TDS" also applies, I think, to people who support or defend Trump — and normally would know better. In other words, derangement goes both ways. — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) August 22, 2019

Scarborough then said there will be Republicans suffering from the derangement syndrome “for the rest of their careers.”

“This is what I don’t understand: Donald Trump is going to leave Washington at some point, and this ‘derangement syndrome’ they have, this ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ they have — it’s going to stay with them for the rest of their careers,” he predicted.

