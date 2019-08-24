Graham on China: ‘When It Comes to a Trade War, We’ve Got More Bullets Than They Do’

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told host Martha MacCallum the United States had a good hand when it came to engaging China in a trade dispute.

Graham downplayed market jitters and encouraged President Donald Trump to “play it out.”

“The goal is to get China to stop cheating the United States out of market share, to play by the rules that everybody else in the world plays by,” he said. “When it comes to a trade war, we’ve got more bullets than they do, so I think the president is determined to get China to change their behavior and I’m 100 percent with him.”

