Jeffries: Judiciary Committee Will Decide on Impeachment Articles Later This Year

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” House Judiciary Committee member and House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that the Judiciary Committee will decide whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment “at some point later on this year.”

Jeffries said, “I support the efforts of the Judiciary Committee to sort of uncover the range of misbehavior that we’ve seen, present that to the American people in the most compelling way. Jerry Nadler has said we’re going to have hearings on obstruction of justice. We’re going to have hearings on abuse of power. We’re going to have hearings on the culture of corruption, and then decide whether to recommend articles at some point later on this year.”

Jeffries added that there isn’t a timetable or a deadline for a decision on impeachment.

