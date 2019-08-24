Pirro: San Francisco Word Ban Part of the ‘Left’s Plot to Remake America’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro commented on the city of San Francisco’s implementation of new phrases to describe criminal elements, presumably to help an individual avoid the negative connotations associated with the word “felon.”

Pirro said it was part of a “plot” to remake America.

Partial transcript as follows:

What’s it’s all about? It’s all about the left’s plot to remake America. It’s about simply eliminating what triggers them. It’s about doing as much as they can to eliminate truth and reality, and ultimately law and order — to simply not believe your lying eyes. The homeless population in Nancy Pelosi’s Democrat-controlled city rivals a third-world nation. And folks they are looking to remake America in their image.”

A primer: Language does not sanitize wrongdoing. You cannot blame society or other people for the wrongs that have been committed. And you cannot resolve crimes by making felons feel better about themselves. The only way to do that is to provide opportunities for convicted felons, allowing them to reacclimate and the tools they need to get a job. They can always get a certificate of relief and disabilities from their conviction, and they can become a productive member of society. But making-believe it never happened does nothing more than embolden them to further offend.

They can now add this new language to their excuses, denials, and minimization of their crime. Speech, folks, is there for a reason. Words have meaning and actions have consequences. Their political correctness has again proven to be the enemy of free speech. Watered-down language serves no purpose but to create ambiguity. The term ‘felon’ is not a pejorative term. It’s a category of crime. And if you don’t like the term felon, then don’t become one.