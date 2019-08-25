Amy Klobuchar: Americans Are Tired of the ‘Whiner in the White House’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said voters are getting tired of President Donald Trump “whining every day.”

Klobuchar said, “I have won with moderates. I have won in rural and I have won even with a bunch of Republicans as well as liberals and I do that by bringing people together. Day in and day out I have heard from people out there that’s what they want right now. They don’t want a whiner in the White House. They are tired of hearing the president whining every day when they are struggling to make ends meet. They want a leader. A leader should lead.”

