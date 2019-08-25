April Ryan: Former Bodyguard ‘Overreacted’ When Pushing Out Local Reporter

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” network political analyst April Ryan discussed her former bodyguard allegedly assaulting Charlie Kratovil, founder and editor of New Brunswick Today at a speaking event.

Ryan said, “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m the first person who wants to get a story out be it on tv or radio, and the only reason why I’ve been quiet is because of threat of lawsuits, and my attorney said I can speak but here is the thing, this is not about suppressing the press. My body of work stands for me. And no, I did not order anyone to do anything. At that moment, what you saw was my then bodyguard, who was concerned with my safety come to me and say stop talking. They were about 100 feet away from me. I didn’t know what was going on or said. I was on stage at the time.”

Host Brian Stelter asked, “So maybe he just overreacted? Are you saying he just overreacted?”

Ryan said, “Yes, yes.”

