Buttigieg: After Trump We Need to Restore U.S. Credibility, American Values

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said if he defeats President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election, he would focus on “restoring U.S. credibility.”

Buttigieg said, “My presidency will be about making sure Americans can actually get ahead, that when we have a rising tide, it actually lifts all boats, in addition to restoring American credibility around the world. We need to explain what we’re going to do to make your life better. The less we’re talking about him, the more we’re talking about you. ”

He added, “My focus as president will be restoring U.S. credibility by pulling together in the name of values that are American values, that our country at its best has upheld in advance but a are also universal shared values. That means standing with the people of Hong Kong when they’re insisting on democracy. It means leading on climate diplomacy. Remember, part of the U.S. isolation on display this week is that at the G7, you have world leaders coming together, among other things, talking about what they’re going to do on climate. You got an American president who doesn’t even believe it’s a problem.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN