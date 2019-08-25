Cindy McCain: Under Trump ‘Our Country Is Not Well’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said under the leadership of President Donald Trump the country was “not well.”

Jonathan Karl asked, “Are you surprised at the way the Republican Party has basically marched lockstep with President Trump?”

McCain said, “I’m surprised at a lot of things. This party is not the party of Abraham Lincoln that I have seen, nor the party of Ronald Reagan. We’re the ones who should be nonpartisan. We’re the ones who should be working for the good of all. I believe this pendulum is going to swing back. I don’t know when. But I just don’t believe we’re going to stick right here on this side that’s just disruptive and mean and non-progressive.”

She added, “Our country is not well right now. We’re not. You know, we need to get our act together number one and step back and take a breath. You know, this country’s made up of immigrants, we’re made up of people of every color, every creed, and that’s what makes us special. To somehow side up black and white, brown and white, or whatever it may be, it’s just wrong. It’s not who we are.”

