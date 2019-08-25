Joe Walsh Will Primary Trump in 2020 — I’m Running Because Trump Is Unfit, ‘He’s Nuts’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Rep. Joe Walsh said he was mounting a 2020 Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

Walsh said, “I’m running because he’s unfit, somebody needs to step up, and there needs to be an alternative. The country is sick of this guy’s tantrum. He’s a child.”

He continued, “We’ve got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up, nobody in the Republican party stepped up, because I’ll tell you what George, everybody believes in the Republican party, everybody believes he’s unfit,”

He added, “You can’t believe a word he says. Again, I don’t care about your politics. He’s nuts. He’s erratic. He’s cruel. He stokes bigotry.”

