Marianne Williamson: ‘I’m Talking About Race in a Deeper Level’

Spiritual author and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC discussed the strategy behind her campaign.

Williamson said Americans “are ready for a deeper conversation than just a horse race,” so she is talking about things like “creating a moral economy” and “race in a deeper level.”

“I’m bringing something,” Williamson declared. “I’m talking about millions of traumatized American children. I’m talking about race in a deeper level that has been talking about [sic]. I’m talking about a department of peace and waging peace. I’m talking about creating a moral economy. That’s what matters — the conversation I’m having with the American people.”

The presidential hopeful went on to say the conversation she is having with Americans is about what is happening in their minds.

“And for those of us who are actually in the campaign, that’s where you keep your attention. Not what I call the political media industrial complex. That’s not what politics should be about. It should be about the conversation that the American people are having,” she advised.

