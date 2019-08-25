Mnuchin: Trump’s ‘As Determined as Ever’ on China Trade Fight

On this weekend’s broadcast “Fox News Sunday,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called President Donald Trump “serious about China and trade.”

Mnuchin said, “The president is serious about China and trade. People should understand that. He is very determined. He’s trying to correct something that’s gone on for the last 20 years where we have a very unfair trading relationship.”

He continued, “The president is determined to have fair and reciprocal trade.”

He added, “He’s as determined as ever on this issue, he wants a good deal.”

