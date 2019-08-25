NYT’s Bret Stephens: Trump ‘Either Mentally Unwell or Morally Unfit, Maybe Both’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said President Donald Trump was “either mentally unwell or morally unfit.”

Stephens said, “The real issue for Republicans is simply to call out the fact that the president does not stand in any way for the traditional conservative economic principles that have defined the party for the better part of last 70 years.”

He added, “What we saw over the last few days is a president who’s either mentally unwell or morally unfit. Maybe both. I don’t know. But it’s important to simply call these things as we see them. You have behavior that is unprecedented in any kind of presidential history in the United States or, frankly, elsewhere.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN