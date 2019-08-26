CNN’s Jim Acosta: Trump Presser Was Like Watching a Cat Chasing a Laser Pointer

Monday on CNN, chief network White House correspondent Jim Acosta commented on President Donald Trump’s news conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit.

Acosta said, “I have to say perhaps one of the biggest headlines coming out of this press conference that we just witnessed here in France is that the president would not be pinned down on this question of climate change. He was just asked in the last several minutes whether he still harbors these questions about whether or not climate change is actually happening. He did not answer that question. When he asked that question, he went on to extoll the virtues of the American energy industry and how he’s opened up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge up in Alaska and so on. This was the president touting the energy businesses of the United States rather than clearly dealing with this issue of climate change as the Amazon was burning, as was a huge focus at the summit. The president skipped the meeting on climate change. So as if often the case with these press conferences with the president, it is like a cat chasing a laser pointer when it comes to trying to get the president to answer a direct question.”

