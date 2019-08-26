Delaney: It Feels Like the DNC Is ‘Trying to Pick the Candidate’

On Monday’s edition of Hill.TV’s “Rising,” 2020 presidential candidate former Representative John Delaney (D-MD) stated that the DNC is “micromanaging” the primary process and it feels like “they’re trying to pick the candidate.”

Delaney said, “I think the DNC is micromanaging this process way too much. It feels to me like they’re trying to pick the candidate. I mean, this 130,000 donor thing that they put forth really doesn’t make any sense. All it does is create an incentive for the party to run on extreme issues because that’s what raises you money online, and I think for the DNC to say that the candidates can’t engage in a climate debate, how does that possibly make sense?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett